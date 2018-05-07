Kenny Chesney Gives Fans Behind the Scenes Look at Trip Around the Sun Tour

If you have a spotify subscription Kenny Chesney has a special treat for you! Kenny has released a video for “Trip Around The Sun” that merges his his concert reality with his behind-the-scenes life. The clip was released on Spotify on Friday (May 4th), the day before he played his third straight record-breaking weekend at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kenny said, “As we’re getting back out there, I wanted people to remember how much fun, how many good times and memories are made at these shows. I mean, when we’re firing, there’s no feeling like it on that stage, but even more exciting for me are the faces, the places and the moments out in the parking lot and the stands . . . And I wanted to capture that as we’re starting another trip around, well, the country.”

Spotify’s Hot Country platform debuted the new video, which will air in tandem with a Spotify Cover Story that goes behind-the-scenes of putting this year’s tour together.

If you’re not a Spotify member check out this picture Kenny posted on Twitter this weekend following his show in Minneapolis!

You can see Kenny along Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, & Brandon Lay July 28th @ Soldier Field in Chicago. Click here for tickets