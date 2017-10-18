Kelsea is going home!

Kelsea Ballerini is headed home! Well to her hometown, October 28th for a special show at her alma mater, Central High School. She will be preforming on the same high school stage where she once performed an original song as a student, Kelsea will also preview several songs from her upcoming album, Unapologetically, ahead of its release on November 3.

The concert will be held in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development as part of their Snapchat Concert Series and ongoing “The Soundtrack of America. Made in Tennessee.” brand campaign. Free tickets will be available by following “Tennessee” on Snapchat