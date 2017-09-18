Kelsea Ballerini’s Vegas bachelorette weekend

#KBMETHERMATE // @madiimoore @wraymes @goodmegan @kgbolton44 @janicolaisen @gracieblack @christinaa1811 @katemroeder A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Sep 15, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Kelsea Ballerini spent her bachelorette weekend celebrating in Las Vegas, which included a backstage visit with Jennifer Lopez after Ballerini and what she called her “bride squad” took in J.Lo’s show. The singer documented much of her weekend on social media, beginning with a video of her walking the aisle of the airplace sporting a T-shirt that read “Feyonce” and doing her best impression of Kristen Wiig’s character in Bridesmaids saying, “I’m ready to party with the best of ‘em.”

Ballerini and crew headed over to Planet Hollywood on Saturday (September 16th) to catch the All I Have show. Ballerini shared her selfie with Lopez on Instagram which she captioned, “don’t be fooled by the rock(s) that I got.” Her bridesmaids also got in on the act with a playful photo alongside Lopez.

The weekend included some time poolside and a visit to Top Golf complete with mimosas and burgers which rounded out the weekend yesterday (Sunday, September 17th).

Ballerini and her fiance, Morgan Evans, will tie the knot around the holidays. Check out some the fun the girls had on Kelsea’s Twitter Page: https://www.instagram.com/kelseaballerini/