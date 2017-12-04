Kelsea Ballerini says I DO By Carol McGowan | Dec 4, 2017 @ 8:31 AM (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP) Kelsea got married on Saturday to Australian Singer Morgan Evans. People Magazine says the 24 year old married the 31 year old Australian singer in an ocean side ceremony in Cabo. Related Content Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ... Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage... Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe... City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre... Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...