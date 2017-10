Television personality Kelly Ripa poses next to her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, Oct. 12, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Kelly Ripa was on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon a few nights ago and said her hubby, Mark Consuelos loves his time of the CW show, “Riverdale”. She added that their teenage daughter Lola even likes the show, because it’s finally a show SHE watches. Ripa also added that her and Ryan Seacrest also have a big Halloween show planned this year on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”. Their show airs weekday mornings on ABC.

