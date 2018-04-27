Kelly Clarkson Hosting Her Own Talk Show?

Kelly Clarkson may have a career change in the future, The Voice coach stopped by Ellen and got a chance to get behind the desk of her own show and interview Ellen Degeneres. Ellen’s set was turned completely into The Kelly Show and Clarkson got to know Ellen better as she sat behind her very own desk equipped with a red button and coffee mug bearing the show’s name.

The red button controlled Kelly’s “classic bit” “Kelly’s Karaoke”, where various songs flashed on a screen before stopping on Clarkson’s hit, “Since U Been Gone”, Clarkson and DeGeneres sang the song along with the audience, Kelly will host, for real on May 20th at the Billboard Music Awards.