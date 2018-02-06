Keith Urban Shocks Chris Janson

Monday night was special for Chris Janson. Not only was he playing his first headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium, he also got a visit from friend Keith Urban who had a surprise invitation to the Grand Ole Opry for Janson.

“I am a member of the Grand Ole Opry,” Urban said to Janson on stage. “I remember the feeling the night that I got invited. It’s an incredible feeling and I think it’s about time you feel that way too, Chris”

Janson jumped for joy as his wife joined him on stage and the crowd cheered realizing they were on hand for country music history! Janson’s been hard at work on his career and scored his first number 1 song in 2015 with “Buy Me A Boat”. Congratulations Chris.

Have you ever been to the Grand Ole Opry. Who do you want to see get that coveted Opry invitation?