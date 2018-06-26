Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Have Never Done This
By Josh Barlog
|
Jun 26, 2018 @ 7:41 AM
Actress Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban attend the premiere of "Australia" at The Ziegfeld Theatre in New York on Monday, Nov. 24, 2008. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married for 12 years, and they seem to just keep getting happier. So what helps keep that spark alive?
According to Kidman, one of the reasons her and husband are still so in love is because they like to keep it old school by never texting. According to the actress, the only way she and her husband interact is by voice to voice or face to face – they’ve really never texted each other.  Here’s more on the happy couple from Starts At 60.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Would You Buy Hot Dog Water? Ludacris says Carrie Underwood is proof that the message is real. The Worst Mistakes You Can Make Before Selling Your Home Leaving a Bottle of Water in Your Car Could Start a Fire? WOMEN WHO WAKE UP EARLIER LESS LIKELY TO BE DEPRESSED Can you make a 3 point turn?
Comments