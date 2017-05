SEVERAL ALL-STAR COLLABORATIONS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR THE UPCOMING 2017 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, INCLUDING CROSS-GENRE PAIRINGS FROM FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE WITH THE CHAINSMOKERS AS WELL AS LADY ANTEBELLUM WITH THE LEGENDARY EARTH, WIND & FIRE. THE NIGHT WILL ALSO INCLUDE SUPERSTARS KEITH URBAN AND CARRIE UNDERWOOD PERFORMING LIVE TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME ON ANY CMT STAGE.