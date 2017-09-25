Did Karma beat the Steelers?

You’ve heard the old saying” Karma’s gonna get you”. We wonder if Karma played a role in the Bears unlikely OT win over the Pittsburgh Steelers yesterday at Soldier Field. The Steelers chose to warm up before the game, then disappear into the locker room once the giant American flag came out and the National Anthem was performed. Only one player army veteran Alejandro Villanueva came out and stood on the field defying his coaches directive. Bears QB Mike Glennon certainly didn’t win the game. He only threw for 100 yards in the game. Bears running back Jordan Howard was a complete beast. He left the game on several occasions with injuries but kept coming back. The defense played well and special teams played a key role as well.

I was at that game yesterday and can tell you I’ve never heard louder boo’s in my life than when the Steelers came out of their locker room after the National Anthem. Probably the most unsettling thing was the reason Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin gave for disappearing into the locker room. “We’re not going to play politics. We’re football players, we’re football coaches. We’re not participating in the anthem today, not to be disrespectful to the anthem, to remove ourselves from the circumstance.” More here