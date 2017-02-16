The rock acts for the Taste of Joliet were announced on WJOL. Five acts will perform on Friday June 23rd. The headliner will be Kansas with hits like “Dust In The Wind” and “Carry On Wayward Son.”

Kansas will headline the Taste this year. Survivor, .38 Special, Hot Mess and 7th Heaven will also take the stage on Friday night. Country acts on Saturday including Billy Currington and Kane Brown.

The taste will be held June 23-25. Tickets are available now at tasteofjoliet.com. The front section is 42.50 with general admission at 10-dollars online or 15-dollars the day of the show. The Taste of Joliet is sponsored by D’Arcy.

The post Kansas to Play Taste Of Joliet appeared first on 1340 WJOL.