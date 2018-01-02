Kangaroos for Christmas?

A lot of people get pets for Christmas, but this is on different level!

Luke Bryan went above and beyond to surprise his wife, Caroline, on Christmas Day (12/25), giving her two small kangaroos. In a video posted to Instagram, Luke can be seen bringing a bag containing the two critters to Caroline as she sits on the couch blindfolded. Luke then sets the bag on his wife’s lap as she removes the blindfold, with the cute marsupials each poking their heads out to her surprise.

The kangaroos are just the latest animal additions to Brett’s Barn, a special project that Caroline started in memory of the couple’s baby niece, Sadie Brett, who passed away in February from health complications at the age of seven months. With their Brett’s Barn project, the couple hopes to honor their late niece by ultimately working with local charities to bring kids out to see the animals.

A video of Luke’s Christmas surprise can be seen here: https://www.instagram.com/p/BdIUHwFHk91/?hl=en&taken-by=lukebryan

Sadie Brett is the daughter of Caroline’s brother, Bo Boyer, and his wife, Ellen.