Kacey Musgraves Got Married This Weekend

Kacey Musgraves performs on the third day of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

KACEY MUSGRAVES married fellow country singer RUSTON KELLY on Saturday in Tennessee. As you’d expect, they kept it under wraps . . . at least until he let it out on Instagram.

He wrote, “Last night as a bachelor. Finally ready to throw in that towel, [because] I actually found the real thing. Couldn’t be more proud to have all our family and friends here to honor this new badass union.”

Early Saturday morning he really got to the point and posted this: Quote, “I’m like, getting married today.”

Kacey also dropped the news on Saturday morning when she Tweeted the word “Today” next to emojis of a bride and two hearts.

And then some 24 hours later she posted a photo of a flower bouquet . . . and captioned it, “The sweet morning after the most unbelievably magical night.”