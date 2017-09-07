On Thursday afternoon the “Justice for Semaj Action Team” held a protest in front of the Will County Courthouse to display their displeasure with the manner in which local authorities have conducted their investigation into the death of Semaj Crosby. Crosby was a 16-month-old toddler who was found dead under a couch in a home in Joliet Township back in late April. An investigation revealed that Semaj and her siblings were living in deplorable conditions, with the house they were living in later being condemned. The Action Team now says that authorities are not being transparent enough when it comes to keeping the public up to date with the facts of the case. As a result of the lack of information, the team has issued a deadline to local authorities to update the community. Tarra Sanders is a cousin to Sheri Gordon, who is the mother of Semaj Crosby. She says that Sheri has refused to talk to anyone, even family, about what happened when Semaj went missing and that makes her wonder if Gordon knows something about the night in question. The “Justice for Semaj Action Team” stated that if no update is given by local authorities in seven days they will return and host another event in front of the courthouse and will do so every seven days until an update is given.

The post “Justice for Semaj” Group Wants Answers appeared first on 1340 WJOL.