The Justice for Semaj Action Team is urging the women in the home where the 17 month old toddler died to come forward with any information.

Leslie Jones along with Mireya Reyes who were on the Scott Slocum show Friday morning. They will continue to hold weekly rallies until justice is done in this case. Thursday night marked their third rally. The group has been meeting every Thursday since September 7th in front of the Will County Courthouse but this week they met in front of the house in the 300 block of Louis Road where the toddler was found dead.

It was in April of this year that 17-month-old Semaj Crosby’s body was discovered under a couch in a home in Joliet Township. That home was later condemned by Will County officials and mysteriously burned down days later.

Jone’s says they don’t want the community to forget about Semaj. They say one of the four women in the home on Louis Road know what happened to Semaj.

On September 15th the Will County Coroner officially declared the death as a homicide by asphyxia. The group has stated that they will continue to hold events in Will County until an arrest is made or more information is released by the authorities investigating the death. Four adults were in the home when Semaj Crosby went missing and was eventually found. No charges have been filed in the ongoing investigation.

Listen to the entire interview with Leslie Jones and Mireya Reyes here:

The post Justice For Semaj Action Team Will Continue Weekly Rallies; Urging Anyone With Info To Come Forward appeared first on 1340 WJOL.