Just Like the Commercial But He Got Arrested!

In Montreal, Canada, Taoufik Moalla was on his way to buy a bottle of water, happily singing along to C+C Music Factory’s 1990 song “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” when he says he heard a police siren blaring behind him. He stopped and four police came, two on each side, and checked the inside of the car. Then they asked him if he screamed. He said, “No, I was just singing.” Moalla said police checked his license and registration and then came back with a $149 dollar ticket for screaming in public, a true, punishable offense in Montreal. The incident happened back on September 27. Mr. Moalla is contesting the ticket.

The complete story from MSN is here