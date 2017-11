We all just buy stuff for dirt cheap on Amazon

WalletHub.com compared the Black Friday deals at a bunch of stores to how much things normally cost on Amazon. And found that the things you can get the best deals on this year are movies, music, and books.

They’ll cost an average of 53% less than if you bought them on Amazon any other time of year. The rest of the top five are video games, 38% off . . . toys, 24% . . . computers, 19% . . . and phones, also 19%.

The WORST discounts are on jewelry and clothing. They’ll only cost 7% less than they normally would on Amazon.

