Jurassic Park Might Have Lied

I saw Jurassic World and thought it was pretty good, I would recommend it but if you care about fact checking your movies before you see them you might want to hold off. Apparently, Jurassic Park could be fibbing when it comes to the Tyrannosaurus Rex. Sure, there’s nothing scarier than being chased by a dinosaur but that may not even be possible if it were a T. Rex. Real studies are being done to see exactly how fast, if at all, a T. Rex can run. Read more about these giant and possibly slow beasts here.