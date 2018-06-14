“JURASSIC” DORITOS Can Be Delived to You in Your Own Dinosaur Egg
By Roy Gregory
Jun 14, 2018 @ 7:47 AM
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR FRITO-LAY - The Doritos brand and Taco Bell introduced the next phase of their collaboration- Doritos Locos Tacos (DLT) Tortilla Chips. (Photo by Aynsley Floyd/Invision for Frito-Lay/AP Images)

Doritos is launching special foot-long Dorito as part of a collaboration with the upcoming “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”. In a special promo video advertising the colossal Doritos, Dr. Henry Wu (played by BD Wong) can be seen in the lab scientifically merging Doritos and dinosaur DNA. What emerges is a giant Dorito. If you would like a Jurassic-sized Dorito, available in the classic Nacho Cheese flavor, tweet Doritos with the hashtags #JurassicDoritos #entry or bid in an auction at JurassicDoritos.com from June 14 to June 20. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the American Red Cross for disaster relief efforts in Hawaii, where many scenes from the Jurassic films were shot. If you’re one of the lucky few, you’ll receive your Jurassic Dorito packed inside a prop “dinosaur egg” which will arrive in a Jurassic Park prop-replica crate.  Here’s more from Thrillist

