Junior High Custodian Arrested After Allegedly Filming Students in Locker Room

By WJOL News
|
Mar 14, 5:28 PM

A 27-year-old junior high school custodian was arrested on Monday night after allegedly making videos of female students in the locker room. Ryan M. Thompson was arrested on Monday evening after staff members of the Chaney-Monge School learned of his video recording. Thompson is accused of recording the eighth-grade girls while they where in the locker room. He has been charged with Felony Unauthorized Video Recording. Authorities have stated that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

