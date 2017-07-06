July is Heat Safety Awareness Month in Illinois and Emergency Management officials are urging caution when temperatures rise. Each year in the United States, an average of 37 children die from heatstroke after being left in locked cars. So far in 2017, 14 child fatalities have occurred. With the hottest days of summer just around the corner, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and county and municipal emergency management agencies are urging parents to take steps to ensure their children aren’t locked in a hot car. Parents are reminded to “Look Before You Lock” to prevent child deaths.

Hot weather tips include, always locking your car doors and trunks, even at home, and keep keys out of children’s reach.

* Stay hydrated by drinking at least 1½ to 2 quarts of fluids daily, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

* Avoid alcoholic beverages and drinks containing caffeine. Avoid overexertion and strenuous outdoor activities if possible.

* Take advantage of cooling centers, public pools and air-conditioned stores and malls during periods of

extreme heat. Even a few hours a day in air conditioning can help prevent heat-related illnesses

* Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and who spend much of their time

alone.

* Don’t forget your pets. Offer pets extra water and place the water bowl in a shaded area if outdoors. Make

sure pets have a shady refuge where they can escape direct sun exposure.

* If you or someone around you begins experiencing dizziness, nausea, headache, confusion, and a rapid

pulse, seek medical attention immediately, as these could be the symptoms of heatstroke.

Additional tips on how to protect yourself and others from heat-related illnesses are available on the

State’s Ready Illinois website (www.Ready.Illinois.gov).

The post July Is Heat Safety Awareness Month and Parents Reminded to “Look Before You Lock” to Prevent Child Deaths appeared first on 1340 WJOL.