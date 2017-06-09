Frank Edmon Jr. took the oath of office at last night’s Board of Education meeting, officially becoming a Joliet Township High School Board of Education member.

Edmon was appointed by the Board of Education on May 31 to fill the seat vacated by Don Dickinson. He is deeply involved in the community as a Pastor of Lively Hope Church of God in Christ and is a member of the Joliet Region Interfaith Education Council.

The post JTHS Welcomes Frank Edmon Jr. as New Board of Education Member appeared first on 1340 WJOL.