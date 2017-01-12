If you love watching reruns of old TV shows then the JRHS trivial day is for you. The Joliet Township High School Foundation invites the Joliet-area community to its annual Trivia Fundraiser Day Sunday March 12th. The contest theme this year is “Classic TV” and will involve ten rounds with 10 questions in each round. The teams placing first and second will receive prizes for their expert Classic TV knowledge. A prize will also be awarded to the team with the best Classic TV-themed table decor and costume.

Doors open at 2 p.m.at 176 West, 1100 NE Frontage Road in Joliet. Funds raised will go towards grants and scholarships for JTHS staff and students.

To reserve a 10-member table for $150, please call Mark Turk at (815) 922-4065 or go to the jthsfoundation.org website.

The post JTHS Foundation invites community to “Classic TV” themed Trivia Fundraiser Day appeared first on 1340 WJOL.