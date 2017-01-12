JTHS Fills Board Vacancy

At a special Joliet Township High School Board of Education meeting this week, the JTHS Board appointed Mr. Ford C. “Chet” June III to fill former board member Tyler Marcum’s seat until the election in April. Marcum resigned from the Board in December to serve as a member of the Will County Board.

June comes to the position with vast experience having served on the Joliet Township High School Board of Education from 1995 to 2011.

