Joliet Woman Faces Life In Wheelchair Without Surgery

The sister of Kayla Reilly hopes you can support a life changing surgery. Kayla and Danie Reilly were in our WJOL studios promoting a fundraiser for Kayla. The 28-year old was diagnosed with spastic diplegia-cerebral palsy at birth. Kayla has severe tightness in her legs that cause her to struggle doing the things that most of us take for granted, like walking, jumping, running and even wiggling her toes. A surgeon in St. Louis has had success reversing some of these symptoms. Without the costly surgery Kayla says she will be in a wheelchair by the time she’s 45.

The best part of getting the surgery will benefit not only her gait, but the bullying she suffers at the hands of rude people.

Kayla is Walgreen’s pharmacy technician, and tries to get to the gym everyday. If you want to help, join her fundraiser held May 19th from 6pm until midnight at VFW Cantigny Post. Tickets are 25-dollars which include a buffet dinner, and live entertainment. For tickets go to youcaring.com/kaylastrong.

Pictured above: Kayla Reilly and Dr. Park

Photo in WJOL studios, sisters, Danie and Kayla Reilly

