Joliet Woman Cited After Dog Attack
By WJOL News
|
Aug 31, 2017 @ 10:31 PM

A 74-year-old woman was given a citation by Joliet police after her dog allegedly left another dog with several wounds. Verda M Schultz was issued the ticket for negligent control of an animal. It was on Monday just after 6:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Pine Needle Lane that a woman was walking her dog when a boxer suddenly ran into the street and began attacking the dog. The woman’s dog suffered several injuries but they are considered non-life threatening.

The post Joliet Woman Cited After Dog Attack appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Siblings Of Joliet Township Toddler Found Dead Und...
City of Joliet Begins Donation Drive For Hurricane...
Cathedral Area Preservation Association Wine Walk
WJOL’s Monica Bibian Being Honored During Monster ...
Governor Signs School Funding Package
Channahon’s Chief of Police Announces Retirement
Comments