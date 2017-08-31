Joliet Woman Cited After Dog Attack

A 74-year-old woman was given a citation by Joliet police after her dog allegedly left another dog with several wounds. Verda M Schultz was issued the ticket for negligent control of an animal. It was on Monday just after 6:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Pine Needle Lane that a woman was walking her dog when a boxer suddenly ran into the street and began attacking the dog. The woman’s dog suffered several injuries but they are considered non-life threatening.

