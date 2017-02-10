Joliet Woman Arrested in Connection with Harrah’s Reward Points Theft

A 43-year-old Joliet woman was arrested on Friday afternoon after allegedly stealing Harrah’s Casino Total Rewards Points worth possibly up to $10,000. Ana Morales-Hernandez is also accused of stealing a man’s identity in order to purchase meals from casino restaurants. The Illinois Gaming Board was able to secure the warrant for Morales-Hernandez arrest. She’s been officially charged with two counts of theft and one count of identity theft. Bond has been set at $7,500.

The post Joliet Woman Arrested in Connection with Harrah’s Reward Points Theft appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

