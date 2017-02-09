Joliet Woman Accused of Stealing Harrah’s Reward Points

A 43-year-old Joliet woman has been accused of stealing Harrah’s Casino Total Rewards Points worth up to possibly $10,000. Ana Morales-Hernandez is also accused of stealing a man’s identity to purchase meal at Casino restaurants. Morales-Hernandez is facing two counts of theft and one charge of identity theft. The Illinois Gaming Board secured the charges for her arrest. Morales-Hernandez is still at large, her warrant carries a bond of $7,500.

The post Joliet Woman Accused of Stealing Harrah’s Reward Points appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
  • Comments

    Comments