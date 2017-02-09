Joliet Woman Accused of Stealing Harrah’s Reward Points

A 43-year-old Joliet woman has been accused of stealing Harrah’s Casino Total Rewards Points worth up to possibly $10,000. Ana Morales-Hernandez is also accused of stealing a man’s identity to purchase meal at Casino restaurants. Morales-Hernandez is facing two counts of theft and one charge of identity theft. The Illinois Gaming Board secured the charges for her arrest. Morales-Hernandez is still at large, her warrant carries a bond of $7,500.

