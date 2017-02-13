Joliet West Senior Grace Meagher qualifies for prestigious IHSA State Finals

Joliet West High School’s Speech Team member Grace Meagher has qualified for the prestigious IHSA State Finals, which will be held this weekend in Peoria, Illinois. Meagher is the Joliet West Speech Team Captain, and a 4-year member of the team. The senior has qualified in the event of Oratorical Declamation, performing her speech “Hungry Heart”.

According to the IHSA Speech Rule Book, “Oratorical Declamation is the oral presentation of persuasive or inspirational material of literary merit, such as editorials, essays, speeches, prepared by another person.”

Meagher was also the IHSA Sectional Tournament Champion. Sectionals were held this past Saturday, February 11th at Homewood Flossmoor High School.

JTHS congratulates Grace Meagher on her success and cheers her on as she proceeds to the IHSA State Finals.

Grace Meagher

