Joliet West High School Class Shows Support To Protect Nation’s Water Supply

A Joliet West High School English Class recently took a lesson on civic responsibility to heart. They decided to organize and donate funds to support the protection of the nation’s water.

After studying a civil disobedience in teacher Anthony Romanelli’s class students learned about real life examples of issues affecting the country. The students learned through social media about the national environmental and civil rights issues related to the Dakota Access pipeline, which, if completed, will go through North Dakota to Illinois.

After learning that many Native American tribes have united from across the country to protect the nation’s water supply, the Joliet West students in Romanelli’s class felt inspired to take part in the movement towards a clean national water supply for all.

The class decided to gather a small collection together and purchased “I Stand with Standing Rock” t-shirts, with the profits going to help the Native American activists’ efforts. In addition, they made direct financial donations to the people protecting the nation’s water at Standing Rock.

Romanelli said, “It’s nice to see real world lessons in the classroom. We continue to watch this social issue very closely. They make me proud.”

