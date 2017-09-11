Joliet Treatment Center to Hold Open House

The Illinois Department of Corrections will be hosting an open house at the brand new Joliet Treatment Center this Thursday. The center is located at the former Illinois Youth Center-Joliet on W. McDonough. The open house will take place Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a program and tours being offered to the general public. The Joliet Treatment Center will serve as a treatment facility for convicted adult male felons with severe mental illness. The Illinois Youth Center-Joliet closed in 2013.

