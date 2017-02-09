Joliet Township Murder Suspects Ask Court For Permission to Attend Parents Funeral

Two brothers who have been charged with murder are asking the court for permission to attend to there parents funeral. Blaique and Amari Morgan are the sons of Patrick and Angel Morgan, who died on Sunday in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Blaique and Amari are accused of murdering their neighbor, Robert Bielec, in January of 2016 after Bielec allegedly made a suggestive comment about the Morgan brother’s sister. Patrick and Angel Morgan’s bodies were discover by authorities on Sunday morning after receiving a call of shots fired. Angel Morgan died from multiple gunshot wounds while Patrick Morgan died from a single gunshot wound according to a report from the Will County Coroner’s Office. Judge David Carlson will make his ruling on Friday as to whether or not the two brothers will be allowed to attend.

