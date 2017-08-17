Joliet Township High School Superintendent and Board of Education to Host Coffee & Community Conversation

Joliet Township High School Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McCarthy and the Board of Education invites families and community to the first Coffee and Community Conversations of the 2017-2018 school year, which will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Joliet Central High School Student Center located at 201 E. Jefferson Street in Joliet on Monday, August 28.

Coffee and Community Conversations is an opportunity for parents, families, and community members to meet the Board of Education, key JTHS leaders, and the superintendent. There is no structured agenda, and guests can arrive and leave at any time during the 7 to 8 p.m. time period.

This is a great way for JTHS to connect face-to-face with our community in a relaxed setting. We are looking forward to engaging in informal conversation surrounding our school district.

Dates & Locations—All Conversations take place from 7 to 8 p.m.

August 28, 2017 — Joliet Central High School Student Center, 201 E. Jefferson St. Joliet

October 23, 2017 — Joliet West High School Cafeteria, 401 N. Larkin Ave. Joliet

January 22, 2018 — Unity CDC, 1 Doris Ave. Joliet

March 19, 2018 — Spanish Community Center, 309 N. Eastern Avenue

