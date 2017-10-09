Joliet Township High School District Curriculum Director Charged with DUI

A 40-year-old Minooka resident and employee of the Joliet Township High School District was arrested over the weekend on charges of Driving Under the Influence and Speeding. Alberto R. Filipponi was arrested on Sunday morning at 1:30 am by Illinois State Police. Filipponi is a curriculum director for Joliet Township High School District 204. The JTHS website lists his subjects as Social Science and World Languages. Filipponi had previously been charged with DUI in 2013. He pleaded guilty and was given a fine and 240 hours of community service. Filipponi has officially been charged felony Aggravated DUI, Misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence, Misdemeanor Speeding 35+ MPH Over the Limit and Improper Traffic Lane Usage.

