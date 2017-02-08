Joliet Township High School District 204 Receives National Recognition

A big achievement for Joliet Township High School District 204. On Wednesday morning students learned at their assembly that their District was honored with the College Board’s AP District of the Year Award. The award recognizes the district for outstanding work in promoting college readiness and achievement for traditionally under represented student populations. JTHS is a leader among small school districts in simultaneously expanding access to Advanced Placement Programs or AP courses and improving students’ performance on AP exams.

Joliet Mayor Bob O’DeKirk along with JTHS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McCarthy and Joliet West and Central principals were on hand to receive the award.

