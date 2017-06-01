Joliet Teen Must Remain At Juvenile Detention Center And Undergo Tests

The Joliet teen accused of arson at the old Joliet Prison on Collins Street appeared in court on Wednesday. The “Herald News” reports, the 15-year old teen boy will remain at River Valley Juvenile Detention Center for at least two weeks and undergo substance abuse and psychological evaluations before he could be released.

It was Monday night the teen was inside the former prison when he allegedly set papers on fire with a cigarette lighter. The flames spread to insulation. The fire could be seen for miles. No one was injured. The teen’s parents were at the hearing and said they would take custody of the boy under house arrest if he was released. But the teen will remain at River Valley for at least two weeks.

