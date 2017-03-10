Joliet Public School District 86 Fills Vacant School Board Seat

The Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors appointed Erick Deshaun Dorris to fill the vacant school board east side seat. Mr. Dorris was one of four applicants who applied for the opening.

“Erick Deshaun Dorris is going to be a wonderful addition to the Board,” said Board of School Inspectors President Tonya Roberts, “He will be a strong advocate for our students.”

Dorris took the Oath of Office last night at the Board of School Inspectors meeting held at Pershing Elementary School. The east side seat was vacant after former board member Christine Kim resigned on February 1, 2017. He will fill the remainder of the term that will expire in April of 2019.

