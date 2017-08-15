Joliet Public Library Hosts Free Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

The Joliet Public library will have a solar eclipse viewing party next week. The first 250 visitors to each location on August 21st will receive an official pair of Eclipse Shades for viewing this event!

On Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, a total eclipse will cross the entire United States, coast-to-coast, for the first time since 1918. Weather permitting, the entire continent will have the opportunity to view an eclipse as the moon passes in front of the sun, casting a shadow on Earth’s surface.

Grab your blanket or lawn chair and come to either of the Joliet Public Library locations to watch this unique event on the lawn. There will also be a live stream of the event from NASA taking place in the meeting room for those who prefer to be inside or don’t have protective eye wear.

The eclipse begins at approximately 11:53 am. Max eclipse (88.4% covered) is at 1:19 pm. The eclipse will end at 2:42 pm.

