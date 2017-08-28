Joliet Prison On Fire Under Investigation

No one is hurt after a fire this morning at the shuttered Joliet Correctional Center. Smoke was seen coming out of the building at 9:15 this morning. In June of this year, a 15-year old was charged with arson for allegedly setting papers on fire with a cigarette lighter inside the prison. In 2013 a fire broke out inside a maintenance building where the roof collapsed. The Joliet City Council also recently toured the facility as they are currently looking into whether or not the city should purchased the closed prison. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

