Joliet Police Warn St. Patrick’s Partiers

By WJOL News
Mar 9, 8:34 AM

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are upon us and the Joliet Police Department has some advice, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton says, “Too often, St. Patrick’s Day can be a deadly and dangerous time on our roads because of impaired driving.” Benton wants to remind St. Patrick’s Day revellers to designate a sober driver before the parties begin.

The Joliet Police Department will be participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown funded by federal traffic safety funds.

