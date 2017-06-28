Joliet Police Warn Residents of Aggressive Solicitors
By WJOL News
|
Jun 28, 2017 @ 3:50 PM

The Joliet Police Department is reminding residence of city ordinances regarding door to door solicitors. The Department has been receiving complaints for the last week regarding aggressive door-to-door soliciting. They have also announced that they have revoked the permits of specific solicitors who were found to be in violation of the city’s soliciting ordinance. In the City of Joliet, solicitors are required to follow a set of ordinances. For example, persons are prohibited from soliciting between 8:00 pm and 9:00 am, or at any time on Sunday. More information can be found online at the city of Joliet website.

