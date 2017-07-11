Joliet Police Seeking Two Suspects Who Set Fireworks Off Inside Restaurant
By WJOL News
|
Jul 11, 2017 @ 7:09 AM

The Joliet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two of three suspects who lit fireworks inside the White Castle in the 2200 block of Illinois Route 59, causing damage to the furniture. Numerous tips from social media helped bring one of the suspects into custody Monday. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects in this photo are asked to contact Detective Jackson at 815-724-3024. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crimestoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or via their website at  crimestoppersofwillcounty.org

The post Joliet Police Seeking Two Suspects Who Set Fireworks Off Inside Restaurant appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments