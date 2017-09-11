Social media posts playing a part into the investigation of a triple homicide in the 2000 block of Great Falls Drive. Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton tells WJOL they’re following up on several leads including social media posts which include pictures of various guns.

A party Wednesday night turned tragic when someone killed three people. The murders took place at around 4 am Thursday morning, but were not reported until nearly 12 hours later. No motive is known yet. Chief Benton says it’s not uncommon for people to be scared and not share any information about the shooting.

Benton encourages anyone with information, even if it’s second hand to share it with police or even go through your local pastor. Police are interviewing everyone who at the party last Wednesday.

The Will County Coroner identifies the victims as 22-year-old Anthony McGee of West Chicago, 22-year-old Gabriella Rueda also of West Chicago and 22-year-old Emmanuel Hernandez-Arroyo of Plainfield. All three suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.

The post Joliet Police Searching Social Media Posts For Leads In The Triple Homicide Investigation In Cumberland Subdivision appeared first on 1340 WJOL.