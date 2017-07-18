In the span of two years a Joliet Police officer has gone from being singled out for saving the life of an overdose victim to being charged with several felonies and domestic battery. The Herald News reports officer Nick Crowley was charged on Tuesday with firing a gun into the ceiling of his town home and hitting his girlfriend in the head. In court, he entered a plea of not guilty then posted 10-percent of the 50-thousand dollars bond to be released. The 36 year turned himself in on Sunday and surrendered his gun.

The post Joliet Police Officer Hailed One Year, Charged The Next appeared first on 1340 WJOL.