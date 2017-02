The Joliet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two females in relation to a shoplifting incident that occurred in the 2400 block of West Jefferson on Monday, February 13th. The subjects used pepper spray on Loss Prevention personnel to escape. If you have any information, please contact Joliet Police 815-724-3020 or you can call Will County Crimestoppers at 1-800-323-6734.

