Joliet Police Discover Skimming Device on Local ATM

By WJOL News
|
Mar 12, 6:00 PM

The Joliet Police Department recently discovered a skimming device installed on an ATM machine at a gas station in the city. The skimming device was in place between the middle of February and the beginning of March. The device was located on the ATM machine and not the gas pumps. A suspect, who was captured by surveillance video, installed the skimmer on the ATM machine. Anyone with information about the identity of this person is asked to contact Detective German at 815-724-3029. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crimestoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or via their website at http://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.

