Joliet Police Department to Reduce Access Hours at Main Police Station

Beginning January 8, 2017, new service hours for the Joliet Police Department Records Section will be in effect. The service hours for the Records Section, which is located at the Joliet Police Department main station at 150 West Washington Street, will be from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday. In an effort to best utilize resources, the Joliet Police Department is decreasing the hours of operations for the Records Section at its main facility only. There will be no change to the hours of operation for the Joliet Police Far West Annex at 7196 Caton Farm Road (8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.). The general public can still walk in to file a police or accident report or to obtain general information during regular business hours. Citizens are also reminded that most police reports can be completed 24 hours a day through the Department’s online reporting (https://jolietpolice.org/report/) or telephone reporting (815-724-3480) options. Both emergency (9-1-1) and non-emergency (815-726-2491) calls for service will still be answered overnight by Communication Center staff members.

