Joliet Police Conduct Roadside Safety Checks During Fourth Of July

The Joliet Police Department, in partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation, will participate in a statewide effort to reduce impaired drivers on our streets. Special enforcement efforts will include a roadside safety checkpoint as well as citywide traffic saturation patrols and seatbelt zones. Chief Brian Benton. “Too many people die each year due to those who choose to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol, so our officers will be out in full force this Independence Day showing zero tolerance for drunk drivers and seat belt law violators.”

Officers assigned to these details will be checking for impaired drivers, occupant/child restraint violations, cell phone violations, as well as other violations of the Illinois Vehicle Code.

