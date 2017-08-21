Joliet Police Cite Man for Animal Cruelty

A 52-year-old Wilmette man has been cited for animal cruelty after he left two dogs in his car on Thursday morning. Joliet Police were called to the Ottawa Street parking garage in downtown Joliet just after 9:30 a.m in connection with the incident. The temperature at the time the officers arrived was 81 degrees. The dogs had been left in the car for about an hour by the time authorities arrived. The dog’s owner, Richard P. Broderick, was given the animal cruelty ticket.

