Joliet Police Chief Says Man Fell From Roof Of Rialto

Joliet police investigating the death of a Homer Glen man. It was on Saturday morning that a body was found face down in the gravel in the parking lot behind the Rialto Square Theatre. The man is identified as 25 year old Jacob Iovino of Homer Glen. The Will County Coroner released preliminary autopsy report saying the man died from his injuries after “falling from heights.”

Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton tells WJOL that Iovino was found at the base of the fire escape ladder that leads up to the roof of the Rialto building. The final cause and manner of death is pending a police, toxicology and final autopsy results. Modell Funeral Home in Homer Glen will be handing funeral home arrangements.

